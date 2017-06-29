Dil Bole Oberoi 28 June 2017, Written Update Of Full Episode: Omkara starts taking extra care of Gauri after doctor confirms her pregnancy

Doctor checks Gauri (Shrenu Parikh). Bua Ma starts panicking and asks why is the baby not seen and why aren’t they unable to hear the child’s heartbeats. Doctor tells them that the baby is absolutely fine. Gauri gets shocked and thinks how is this possible. Flashback is shown. Gauri sees Omkara’s (Kunal Jaisingh) silhouette on the door and tells him that she is not pregnant. Gauri gets shocked to see Bhavya standing there. Bhavya tells her that she has heard her confession and asks her not to worry as she is sure she is doing all this for Omkara and his family only. Gauri hugs her. Bhavya says she has full faith in her and assures her that she will not tell anyone. Gauri says the truth will be revealed when the doctor will perfrom ultra scan on her. Bhavya asks her to keep faith in her God. She decides to help her out. Flashback ends.

Bhavya feels good that she could help Gauri in some way. Bua Ma asks everyone to vacate the room so that Omkara and Gauri can get some time with each other. Omkara smiles and asks her to take rest. Bhavya praises the doctor and asks her to keep it a secret. Gauri sees a bad dream and wakes up. She sees Bua Ma saying that their child will seperate them. She gets up and decides to take a bath. Omkara asks what is she doing. She says she is taking her clothes. He says he will give them to her. She says she will manage. He tells her that she has hurt her leg and asks why did she get up from the bed. Gauri says she can manage it on her own.

Omkara holds her hand and asks what does she need. She asks why is he doind all this? She says Bua Ma is not here and there is no need for him to pretend. She goes and opens her cupboard. She finds it difficult to reach her towel. Omkara comes there and brings it out for her. She thanks him. He says he never does anyhting for anyone but only for himself. She says she is a guest in his house and she knows her limits that is why she said thank you.

Bhavya calls the commisioner and asks if he got any leads. He tells her that her information was right, SUltan is coming to India. He tells her that this time his target will be Rudra. Bhavya says they will have to catch him anyhow this time. SUltan lands in India in a helicopter. The shooter informs him that bymistake the bullet hit another girl. Sultan asks him not to worry and says he will handle the matter on his own now. He tells him that they couldn’t get the locket as the girl managed to run away. Sultan asks whose mistake was it. The shooter calls the kidnapper. He begs in front of Sultan to forgive him.

Omkara brings a glass of milk for Gauri. She says she doesn’t want to drink milk. He insists her to drink it. She doesn’t take the glass and it falls. She bends down to clean the floor. Omkara stops her. She doesn’t listen to him and goes ahead and slips. He holds her in his arms and stops her from falling. She opens her eyes and gets shocked to realize that his hand is on the broken glass piece. Bhavya sees a laser light on Rudra and goes and pushes him back. She goes and falls on him. He says this is a good way of coming closer. She says she was just trying to save him and gets up. He asks who was she trying to save him from. She tells him that she is not joking, she indeed saw a laser dot on him. He points towards the transister’s light and laughs on her. She gets embarassed.

Gauri sees blood on Omkara's hand and scolds him for unnescessarily forcing her to drink milk. He pulls his hand and says he was insisting because she is hurt. She tells him that she can do her work on her own and she doesn't want to burden him. He says he is not doing all this for her but for his child. She says she can take care of the child. He says the child is his responsiblity, too. She says he cannot do everything. He says he can do anything. She tells him that the child is feeling like having gol gappas, that too from Sharma's shop. He asks where is it. She says it's in Bareilley and asks will he be able to do it. He accepts the challenge and leaves. Gauri feels guilty for playng with his emotions.