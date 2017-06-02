Dil Bole Oberoi 2nd June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Buama seeks revenge, Bhavya to enter Oberoi mansion with a purpose

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) talking to a child crazily, she talks about packing his bags and tiffin for school and getting him ready to get to school with Omkara(Kunal Jaisingh). Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) who is just passing by hears the sound and peeps in through the window, she sees Buama holding a child and caressing him and also combing his hair while speaking to him about Omkara, she says Om has to be punished for not saving this boy. Gauri panics and enters Buama’s room but she sees no one except Buama there, who suddenly changes her demeanor and becomes the happy-go-lucky Buama who asks Gauri if she needed something. Gauri asks her if she was speaking to someone here, Buama refuses that and says Gauri imagined it. Later our fighting couple are for once not fighting and having a civil discussion on how to fool Durandhar the legal officer. Omkara says they should know everything about each other, he asks Gauri if she knows his favourite dish. Gauri is quick to respond with –ungli jaisi cheez jo bade bhaiyya banathe hae– and Om helps her with the name-pasta and she adds in -safed chatni-Omkara corrects -white sauce. He tries to teach her to say “sauce” but Gauri Kumari Sarma sticks to “saas” and Omkie gives up. Gauri then asks him about her favourite “diss”– she means “dish”. Omkara remembers his Chulbul telling him that he loved his mom’s handmade daal-chawal with Lessun ki chatni, but ‘Om and his ego’-he says he does not know. Gauri tells him and he says he will “try” to remember that(hm mm..reallyy Omkie!). This is when the new villain(though we must say we will miss our rock’n’roll buama who loved Gauri so much) interrupts getting naariyal ke laddoo for Omkara. He says he does not like sweet but she insists on him having it and pushes one into his mouth. Gauri is amazed as Omkara eats it. After Buama leaves she asks Om why he had it when he hates sweet. As he refuses to reply she answers for him saying it is because Ratan liked it. Omkara fumes again at the mention of the name. Gauri though is in no mood to leave it at that and tells him about the incident in Buama’s room which obviously he refuses to believe as he tells her Ratan is dead. Gauri stands shocked though she persists on her observation.(Also Read: Om apologizes to Gauri, Rudra is elated when Bhavya smashes his car panes)

Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) escape goons following them and drive but their car breaks down and they have to run. Bhavya insists that they should go to the police station as Rudra disapproves doing cardio in the hot sunlight. They reach the police station and meet the Commissioner. The Commissioner hears them out and tells them that the criminal who got shot before them was the brother of another famous gangster, who is now in search of Rudra and Bhavya so that he can find out who killed his brother. An already shivering Rudra is further scared beyond words. The police question Rudra again and again to ensure that he has no idea about their plan. The commissioner hands over the details of Rudra’s family to Bhavya as she has to enter Oberoi mansion as a part of her plan. Bhavys is informed that Rudra is Shivaay Singh Oberoi’s(Nakuul Mehta) younger brother and that she has to stay with the family until the gangster locates them both and comes to her. She says she is waiting for that day, the commissioner talks about some personal reasons in this for Bhavya and asks her to not be over sensitive as family is her weak point and she is to live with a joint family. An adamant Gauri ushers Omkara into Buama’s room and shows him where she exactly saw Buama and the child but Omkara asks her to get over this and walks away. Buama calls Gauri from behind her and asks her if she wants to know who Ratan is and she grabs Gauri’s hand and makes her sit with her and tells her Ratan is her son, as Gauri is astounded at this changed version of Buama.

Precap: Gauri tells Omkara that she knows Ratan died while saving Om and Om gets all pissed at her for bringing up Buama’s forgotten pain, Gauri insists that Buama has not forgotten anything she is just waiting to take revenge. This makes Om lose it as he raises his hand to slap her but both of them are shocked by something they see.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com