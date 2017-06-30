Dil Bole Oberoi 30 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Gauri succeeds in infuriating Buamaa who makes Om unconscious

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) struggling with the trap. Finally, he frees himself but his hands bleed. He sees an SMS that is quite threatening. He thinks Bhavya [Mansi Srivastava] should not find out about this but how will I hide the video. Bhavya comes there and tells him that network is quite bad at his house, Rudra feels relieved. She says I was at the terrace. She wants to check her message but he stops her. Bhavya asks Rudra why is he limping? He says he over-exercised. Bhavya asks do you workout to impress girls, he says I exercise to protect pretty girls like you. They share an eyelock. Bhavya asks for her phone but he refuses to give it. He tells her to get pain relief spray from outside. He tries to delete the video. Bhavya sees everything from outside and feels touched knowing how Rudra wants to protect her. She thinks what is he hiding and decides to check his phone, which she brought with her. She sees the video and gets worried. Bhavya understands that Rudra got threat from Sultan but refused to tell her. She feels bad about lying to him. Bhavya decides to be honest with him.

In the other room, Gauri wants to be honest with Om. She imagines her confessing to him and thinks how angry he will be. It is a dream and she wakes up from sleep. Om comes there and tells her to get ready for a walk in the lawn. Gauri says Buamaa is not home, so why are you pretending to be a happy would-be dad? Om says the baby is also mine, and I will fulfill whatever responsibility comes my way. He tells her to get dressed. Gauri thinks how he got golgappas from Bareilly and feels bad. She goes behind and says Omkaraji, I was lying to you and sees him missing. Rudra comes into the bedroom and Bhavya wakes up with a shock. She points a gun but relaxes realising it is him. Rudra is looking for a jacket and is happy to find it. Bhavya tells him to leave or else she will get him arrested under IPC. Rudra gets worried hearing that. He shows her a bullet proof vest and says this is a new thing, I am showing you. Bhavya says from where you got it. He says I got it as a teenager. Rudra tells Bhavya to wear it as he is ordering a new one for himself.

In the lawn, Om picks up Gauri while Rudra makes Bhavya wear the vest. Om is also extra attentive towards Gauri and she gets emotional. Bhavya remembers her moments with Rudra. On the other hand, Om gives Gauri tiny booties for the baby. Rudra tells Bhavya that he is relaxed now. She feels guilty about hiding things and using him for the mission. Buamaa sees Rikara and tells Om that she is happy that he is caring so much for his wife. Gauri thinks she has to expose Buamaa before Om as he will not believe what she says. Buamaa does Teeka of Om. Gauri says my friend has send names for the baby. Buamaa gets incensed and says we will name the child. Om tells her to relax and says our name will be final, we can hear suggestions. Gauri rants off names. Buamaa gets angered and drops plate from her hand. Buamaa tells Gauri that it is not nice for pooja thali to fall. Gauri understands that her trick is working. She wonders she has to do something big to expose Buamaa.

Later, we see Buamaa telling Gauri not to act clever by enraging her. Gauri says why were you upset because I took girls name. She says I will tell my friend to see boys name too. She says the baby will be born in December and name has to start with s. Buamaa says u know the name of the child. Gauri says as per astrology it has to be with S.. Buamaa says the child will be named Ratan. She sees Omkara behind her. She thinks if Om heard everything. Gauri feels glad as she feels he will know her intentions. Buamaa acts innocent and Om falls down unconscious.