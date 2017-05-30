Dil Bole Oberoi 30th May 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Bhavya all set to trap Rudra while Buama has a secret

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with our fighter couple-Rikara- Omkie(Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) left alone by Anika(Surbhi Chandna) to do the choodi rasm. Omkara will not have it though and asks Gauri why she had to involve his Anika Bhabhi in it. She calms him down by saying she herself will do it and tell Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) that he did it for her. As she starts wearing the choodi one breaks and she cuts her hand, this brings out the concerned hubby who asks her to stay put as he gets the first aid. He scolds her for being careless as he tends to her. She sees the pain in his eyes and asks him out aloud why he is pained for her wound. He acts nonchalant and says he would do the same for anyone. He makes her wear the choodi now. Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) is busy driving Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) crazy with his insistence to talk to her. She asks him to stay away as she is from a very conservative place. He grabs her hand once again and gets the story of her friend from begumpur begun, but he stops her. She acting ignorant tells him about going to the city park with her friend the next day and also asks Rudra not to follow her there. She later calls up her superior and says she has got Rudra into the trap and now they can release a criminal.

Kamini (Amrapali Gupta) asks Ranvir(Ayush Anand) about getting thrashed at Oberoi mansion. She tells him they have been successful and now he needs to just keep doing what she says. He agrees though he looks disturbed by the fact that he is using Priyanka(Subha Rajput). Kamini asks him if he has actually fallen for the girl, she warns him to get rid of the feeling as they need revenge from Oberois. Gauri walks towards Buama’s(Sushmita Mukherjee) room and hears her speaking to someone. We see Buama speaking to someone in a box and tells that she has got everything ready to get him back to this world. Gauri enters the door but sees no one just Buama. Buama gets her out of the room in a hurry as she asks her about speaking to someone. Rudra meets Bhavya the next day in city park. He thinks that Bhavya is the only girl he has been attracted to in a while also she does not seem attracted to him. He meets her there and gets rid of her friend by saying Bhavya called him here. She starts moving away but he grabs her hand once again.(Also Read: Pinky mixes acid in mehendi and blames Anika for it, Ranvir prepares to marry Priyanka by force, ACP Bhavya Pratap Rathore to use Rudra as the scapegoat)

During the mehendi Anika is worried about Pinky meeting someone at 7. She sees Pinky moving out and suddenly stands up to follow her. The mehendi wali tells her that one hand is pending, she says that Shivaay’s name was important and she has got that written. She asks Gauri to get the mehendi done as she walks out. She reaches the lounge but sees no one around. She waits a while but then she thinks that probably Pinky changed her plan and moves back in. We see a hand behind the door as Anika walks in. Anika sees Pinky inside and Pinky asks her to show her the mehendi in her hand also asks her why she did not get it done on the other hand. Suddenly Pinky gets surprised and turns to see Priyanka and Ranvir walking in married. All of them stare surprised as the couple walk in.

Precap: Bhavya shoots a criminal and pushes Rudra towards him and the criminal falls on Rudra. Rudra stares as he sees blood stains on his t-shirt. Bhavya looks on..

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com