Dil Bole Oberoi 31st May 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rudra falls prey to Bhavya’s plan, Gauri finds Buama and Om get disturbed by “Ratan”

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) busy impressing Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) but Bhavya has lots on her mind to be concerned of this idiot she has chosen for a mission. She looks here and there as if waiting for someone or something even while Rudra is lost in her eyes “kanji aankhein”. He says he has a very deep connection with these eyes as his brother has them. Bhavya’s boss calls up another inspector and asks him to release the criminal. The lock to the cell of this criminal is left open making him think that someone is trying to save him. As Rudra and Bhavya look on the criminal comes running towards them and a jeep of goons follow him. The goons shoot this criminal and the shot criminal falls on Rudra as Bhavya pushes Rudra forward. Rudra is shocked to see blood and even more confused when the goons signal him also some police who follow the goons also signal towards them. Rudra asks Bhavya what is happening she thinks he actually is so dumb and explains that the goons will kill them as they witnessed the murder and the police want them as witnesses for the murder. Rudra asks her what is to be done, she takes his hand and they run.

Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) try to console a distraught Prinku(Subha Rajput) , she says she wants to talk to Ranvir(Ayush Anand) just once but Buama is against it and asks her to calm down as it is impossible. She leaves Prinku to Gauri and asks her to take care of her. Gauri tells Prinku that if she feels what she did was right and her love for Ranvir is true then she should just hold on to faith and everything will fall into place. Prinku hugs her as she cries. Gauri tries to speak to Omkara(Kunal Jaisingh) about Shivika and says she feels what happened today might effect their relationship. She also says she feels that Anika would never do such a thing. Omkara though initially asks her to stay away, agrees with her about his Anika bhabhi and says he knows Anika will never support Ranvir. Gauri tries to tell him she has an idea to fix Shivika for now but Om will not have it(why Om why!!! when atleast somebody was trying to fix Shivika). Om asks her to keep her ideas and asks her to leave Shivika alone for now.(Also Read: Bhavya all set to trap Rudra while Buama has a secret)

Rudra and Bhavya reach a warehouse running and hide as the goons reach there searching for them. Rudra is lost in his Bhavya while Bhavya tries hard to concentrate on her work but she too is effectively drawn to this idiot. They hide for a while and are so lost that they do not realize that the goons have left or even that they were on the run. Bhavya gets her message on her ear phone to go for her next step as per plan and search for a material in the warehouse. Rudra says he would go and check if someone is around still. He searches around acting brave and finds no onebut suddenly he sees the shadow of someone coming toward him with a raised weapon.

Gauri hears Buama shouting at the servants and goes in to check. She sees waste bags in her room as she shouts at the servants for clearing her room without her permission, she sits down to search in the garbage and Gauri watches her shocked at the changed attitude and the tantrum. Buama takes a while wrap and as she pulls it out a cassette with Ratan written on it falls down. Gauri picks it even as Buama snatches it from her and lovingly hugs the things. Gauri is surprised that Buama threw such a huge tantrum over some old cassettes. Buama is seen kissing cassettes with tears in her eyes. Gauri comes to Om and asks him who Ratan. Om gets furious and grabs her hand asking where she got that name from. She says she heard it from Buama and just asked him. He says she should never take that name again and also warns her to stay away from his family affairs. Gauri is left wondering what all this fuss is about over this Ratan.

Precap: Rudra tells Bhavya that his car is parked on the other side of the park and they would have to run to it. He gives her his hand and she takes it.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com