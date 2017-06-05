Dil Bole Oberoi 5th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Buama seeks revenge while Om and Gauri start getting closer

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Buama (Sushmita Mukherjee) telling Gauri (Shrenu Parikh)about her past with her son Ratan and Omkara(Kunal Jaisingh). She tells Gauri that Ratan was her son whom was Omkie’s age and once while playing by a poolside during a picnic, Omkara feel into the pool accidentally. Ratan jumped in behind him to save Omkara, he save Omkie but himself was drowned. Buama says death had come to take Omkara but it took away her son instead now she is here to punish Omkara. Gauri is taken aback by this version of crazy buama. Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) is still troubled by the police questioning, while Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) comes in with the commissioner saying that the gangster Sulthan Rampuri is in search of them and so they need to hide somewhere safe like Mumbai. Rudra takes the bait and says his house is in Mumbai and he is Shivaay Singh Oberoi’s brother Rudra. The commissioner demands to speak to Shivaay, Rudra is skeptical about the idea as he knows his brother will leave no stone unturned to get him out of this mess and by this they may attract the gangster. Bhavya insists acting scared and says she is ready to go anywhere and just wants to be safe. Gauri rushes to tell Omkara about her new found information. She tells Omkara that Buama is here for revenge and that she has not forgotten anything. Omkara-obviously- does not belive her and instead raises his hand to slap her for speaking nonsense against his buama. Buama comes in and stops Omkara and says she did says this to Gauri and the punishment she meant was that Om will have to take care of her like a son forever now. Omkara glares at Gauri even as she tries to prove herself.(Also Read: Buama seeks revenge, Bhavya to enter Oberoi mansion with a purpose)

Later it is revealed that it was Buama who had planted the legal officers behind Om and Gauri as she has some hidden agenda behind keeping Gauri in the house and with Omkara, she wants Om and Gauri to be together. The legal officers, Durandhar and his secretary Kranti have been given money to create a bond between Om and Gauri. Gauri comes to Om and says she is sorry she hurt him and Buama. She says she will leave the mansion once the last function today is over. Om notices Durandhar hiding and watching them, he realises that they trying to keep an eye on them and suddenly he pulls Gauri to him. Gauri is taken aback by the sudden change in him. He tells her in whispers about them hiding and takes her to their room. The officers follow them there too. Om and Gauri act full romantic as they dance around their room like a totally in love couple. As the officers go away, Om says they have to keep up their act as the officers seem hell bent on proving them liars. As Gauri and Om walk through the hallway they hear a child laughing. Om wonders how that can be as they have no children around in the house. Gauri remembers Buama holding a child and talking to him, she directs Om towards Buama’s room.

Precap: Om sees the cassette with the Ratan’s voice recording and is surprised Buama has it. Later he trips a lighted candle into the bag of Ratan’s things and it gets burnt, Buama comes in as Om tries to stop the fire and she blames Omkara for burning Ratan’s memories away, as Om stares at his Buama surprised.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com