Dil Bole Oberoi 6th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Buama wants Rikara together for a bigger purpose, Rudra fights goons for his lady

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Omkara(Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) walking towards Buama’s(Sushmita Mukherjee) room. Om asks Gauri to stay outside and he himself enters the room. He checks the cupboard and gets the recorder from which the child sound is coming. He opens the cassette and sees Ratan written on it. He wonders why Buama has recorded Ratan’s sound and saved it. A candle falls into the basket of toys kept at a little distance. The things in it start burning as Om tries to stop the fire. Gauri hears someone walking towards the room and tries to call out to Om and then hides. She sees Buama entering the room and something falls from her hand. Gauri picks it up and sees it is wax. Buama is shocked to see the things burning she says Om burnt her memories of Ratan. A thoroughly guilty Om says he does not know how the fire started. Buama says it is good he burnt it as she should not hold on to these memories. She locks herself in the bathroom as Om tries to talk to her. Om tells Gauri that probably they should leave Buama alone for a while and he walks off as Gauri is confused about the entire thing now. Buama comes out and sit beside the burning things smiling. It is revealed that she set up the candles in a particular way so that it falls as soon as Om picks up the recorder and it falls into the basket. She wants to instill guilt in Om and then aims at bringing Om and Gauri together so as to bring her Ratan back to life.

Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) complains about being sent to Mumbai in a car as he could have easily arranged for a chopper. Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) thinks he is showing off and asks him to drive. He wonders out aloud that it would be romantic if their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. Suddenly the car does breakdown, Bhavya takes a moment to realize that it actually broke down. Rudra goes down to get it repaired. As he sits back into the car some goons surround their car and ask them to step out. Bhavya thinks they are paid goons sent by the commissioner to scare Rudra but they actually turn out to be real ones. They take the entire money and valuables and atlast ask for Bhavya’s ring which she says she will not part with. Rudra tries to convince her and she says it is her mother’s and she will not part with this last thing she has of her mother. Rudra then takes it into his hands to negotiate for the ring he says he would transfer some money into the account(Totally Rudra-Like). The goons gets violents and as Bhavya is about to get her gun she sees her hero already in action. Rudra fights the goons and impresses the lady. later one goon gets a slap from Bhavya and he recognises her to be police but as he screams so Rudra thinks the observation was directed to him. He tells Bhavya that his personality is that of a police but he does not like being serious always so he never became a police. Bhavya is left bowled by the cutie as she stares at him.

Precap: Gauri tell Om that he should tell anyone who asks about her that she just ran away, Om is touched but walks away with tears in his eyes, while Gauri is left crying as she prepares to leave. Buama walks to the window as if in a trance and Om looks on shocked.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com