Dil Bole Oberoi 7th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Gauri unearths a shocking truth about Buama

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) informing the commissioner that their plan has backfired and Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) just announced Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) as a married couple and so the gangster might not come locating them as they would think the couple was getting married in Mumbai and not witnessing a murder in Meerut. The commisioner tells her that he was already updated about this by Shivaay and he could not say no as Shivaay would go to any extent to protect his younger brother. The commissioner says he has a solution for it and asks her to put the T.V on. She watches news on T.V in which a police inspector announces that Bhavya and Rudra were the two people who witnessed the encounter and also Rudra had helped them kill the criminal by making the criminal fall. Rudra and Om(Kunal Jaisingh) watch this from behind Bhavya and Rudra promises Om he did nothing heroic like that, he just fell on that criminal by mistake. Om tries to make Rudra understand the intensity of the situation he is in, he says the gangster could easily carry Rudra out from the house. Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) though will not have it though, she says if anybody dares to touch Rudy she would “ek jaanp se diwar pe sata daibey”, Rudy is impressed by his Chulbul bhabhi and asks Om to learn something.(Also Read: Buama wants Rikara together for a bigger purpose, Rudra fights goons for his lady)

Om notices the official hiding around and pulls Gauri to him and walks away with her. The two officials thinks their work looks done and they make an exit. Later Gauri tells Omkara that now as the sangeet is also over she would make a move and she is all tears as she says this, Om too cannot help but remember every moment he spend with Gauri and Chulbul. Both are completely shattered by the idea of separation but will not say and Om walks away. Om asks a servant carrying first aid box the reason for it and the person says it is for Buama (Sushmita Mukherjee) as she is acting pretty weird and asked for it. Om goes to find Buama’s room empty and starts searching for her as she is seen moving towards a high rise open window as if going to jump off it. Om runs and pulls her away from it, she cries out for her son and asks Om to leave her and let her go to her son. She becomes unconscious and Om takes her to his room. Gauri on the other hand decides to meet Buama before leaving, she walks towards Buama’s room. She too finds no one there but she sees the trunk there and decides to check.She opens the trink and sees a wig in it. She remembers the day she saw Buama combing the hairs, she tries to figure out things in her head. Om calls for doctor and wakes Buama by sprinkling water on her face. She wakes up asking for Ratan again but Om says it is Omkie and he too is her son. Bhavya talks to Rudra about his brothers and is touched by his family’s love, she gets a call from the commissioner who informs her that the inspector who made the announcement about her and Rudra is dead now. Gauri reads and inscription on the lid of the trunk ” Tu Ayega Omkara Jayega”, she sits down to search in the trunk and something in it shocks her to an extent that she falls off disgusted and scared.

Precap: Buama asks Om that she wants to see him and Gauri take 7 pheras infront of her, Gauri stands there confused and surprised , Omkara agrees to anything Buama wants or asks of him.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com