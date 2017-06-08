Dil Bole Oberoi 8th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Gauri decides to leave Om, Rudra gets a life-threat!

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) getting a gift and he opens it to find the locket which he remembers to be of the inspector who announced on TV regarding the criminal’s death. Soon enough he gets a call too from the gangster threatening him that if the inspector was not safe then how can Rudra be safe. Rudra tries to hide this from Bhavya(Mansi Srivastava) but she manages to get this off him. She thinks now she has to be alert as the gangster has already located them. As they talk Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) comes there and notices their tension she asks about it but they say it is nothing. She takes Bhavya away to show her a room to lodge. As Bhavya passes by Rudra’s room she sees the entire workout essentials and is left awed. She imagines herself using them everyday and she asks Jahnvi if she can take the room. Jahnvi tries to tell her that it is Rudra’s room but Bhavya ain’t listening. Jahnvi relents and tells her she can take the room. At night as Bhavya sleeps she senses someone in the room and faces whoever it is with a flower vase but instead she falls and hits her leg. Rudra picks her up from the floor after their adventure and seats her on the bed and also tends to her hurt leg. (Also Read: Gauri unearths a shocking truth about Buama)

Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) sees a skeleton in the trunk and gets horrified. She runs to Omkara’s (Kunal Jaisingh) room but finds Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) there with him. Buama keeps making Om feel more and more guilty about burning those toys and being the cause of Ratan’s death. She tells Om that if Ratan was alive he would be of Om’s age and maybe he would have gotten married. Om promises her that he would do anything for her to make her feel better as he is her son too. She demands to see Gauri and him getting married again. Omkara agrees to this and says he would fulfill this wish for her. As Buama sleeps peacefully Gauri wonders what makes Buama make this demand. Om asks Gauri to follow him as he needs to talk to her. He tells her that he has made the promise without asking her but she can do as she wishes and does not need to take any pressure from him. Gauri feels bound by her love for him to protect him from the hurt of knowing Buama’s truth, She restrains from telling him anything. As she prepares to leave Om asks her to stay the night and leave next morning. Next morning as Om wakes he sees Gauri taking out some clothes and jewellery that Jahnvi gave her. She tells Om that these were made for the families daughter-in-law and she has no right over it. Om watches her all lost.

Precap: Gauri tells Om he can call her anytime he requires any help, Om offers her some money but she refuses to take it. Buama comes there and asks Gauri were she is going.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com