Dil Bole Oberoi 9th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rudra-Bhavya attacked, Gauri to do Vat Savithri pooja before she leaves

Dil Bole Oberoi starts with Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) getting emotional when Rudra put up a song which reminds her of her mother. She cries and Rudra tries to cheer her up by his antics. Bhavya gets up in the middle of the night hungry and she gets to the kitchen and decides on making pasta. Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) follows her there and offers to make pasta for her. He goes into detailing of the art of making pasta and Bhavya thinks she would probably die of hunger. Rudra finds no milk and makes Bhavya wait for the milkman to come. The milkman is kidnapped an dreplaced by a gangster who carries the milk inside and gets to work to find Rudra’s room. On the way to Rudra’s room he passes the kitchen and Rudra calls him in. They finish making the pasta as the milkman vanishes soon after into Rudra’s room. Bhavya eats up the entire pasta and Rudra is awed by her appetite. Later as they reach their room they find mannequins burning on their bed. Rudra runs down leaving Bhavya in the room. Bhavya though jumps down from the window. As Rudra reaches down he finds Bhavya there. He gets confused and asks her how she is there, she distracts him saying that she was behind him and he did not not notice. They do not find that man and then return to their room to take care of the mannequins.(Also Read: Gauri decides to leave Om, Rudra gets a life-threat!)

Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Omkara(Kunal Jaisingh) spent some time together and they are very confused about their feelings for each other. Next day morning as Gauri prepares to leave she tells Om he can call her anytime he requires help. Om offers her some money but she refuses to take it saying he has done a lot for her mother. She turns to leave and Buama(Sushmita Mukherjee) stops her saying she need to go for the vattsavithri pooja, she explains the importance of this to both Gauri and Bhavya is just acting. Bhavya says she has already prepared the thaal for Gauri bhabhi. Gauri promises Om that she would leave as soon as the pooja is over and she goes on to get dressed.

Precap: Gauri and Bhavya dance with Om and Rudra during the pooja.

Picture Courtesy:www.hotstar.com