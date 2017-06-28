Dil Bole Oberoi: Gauri and Bhavya team up to fight Buamaa’s menace, love blooms in Omkara’s heart

Fans of Rikara, who were complaining that the romance factor between the two is zilch, can finally look forward to some lovely moments. Yes, Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) will be shown as a caring husband for wife Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) after coming to know that she is pregnant. We will see small scenes where he will help her in doing her tasks. Gauri will be glad to see this change in her husband but will feel guilty about lying to him. In last night’s episode we saw that Gauri got shot in the leg by Sultan’s men and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) was also worried. (Also Read: Dil Bole Oberoi 27 June 2017, Written Update Of Full Episode: Guari gets shot!)

In the coming episodes, Bhavya will come to Gauri’s rescue by proving that she is indeed pregnant before the family. She will know her truth and decide to help her in exposing Buamaa’s (Sushmita Mukherjee) reality before the world. Psycho Buamaa wants to take away their child as her son Ratan died due to Omkara. (Also Read: Dil Bole Oberoi 23 June 2017, Written Update Of Full Episode: Gauri fakes her pregnancy)

Some reports suggest that Omkara is aware that some scheme is happening and is just playing along with Buamaa till it is right to make a revelation. In the coming episodes, we will see some romance between the two. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates..