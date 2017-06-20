Dil Bole Oberoi: Omkara to slip into coma post the leap

Now that Ishqbaaz saw a leap of three months, it’s pretty obvious that Dil Bole Oberoi will also follow suit. Though there is no compromise in the amount of drama that is going to take place post the leap. So far we’ve seen how Bua Maa’s intentions have been exposed by Gauri. She knows how Bua Maa has planned to bring her dead son, Ratan, back and that she plans to kill Omkara. Since Bua Maa holds Omkara responsible for Ratan’s death, she wants to bring Omkara and Gauri close to each other. She wants them to consummate their marriage and have a baby soon.

She plans to snatch the baby from them, raise the child on her own and kill Omkara, too. As per reports in India-Forums, in tonight’s episode, we’ll see how Bua Maa pushes Omkara from the stairs and he slips into coma post the fall. It is after this that we’ll see three months leap where Gauri is seen taking care of Omkara. She will be nursing him and be waiting for him to come out of the coma. Rudra and Bhavya’s love story will also turn tragic in the three months leap since she will go missing. Rudra will be seen looking for her everywhere. (ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz: Shivaay Singh Oberoi goes BADASS after separation from Anika – view pic)

We already saw how Bhavya spots the guy who shoots Rudra and gets shot after she follows him. The assassin takes her away with him. The leap will focus on Rudra hunting her down and rescuing her from the assassin after finding out what happened to her. The story is getting spicier with Omkara – Gauri’s bond and Rudra’s mission to find out Bhavya’s whereabouts. How will Omkara react after he wakes up only to find out that it was Bua Maa who wanted to kill him? As far as Shivaay is concerned, we will see how separation from Anika is going to transform him completely. He goes from being the good old gentleman to turn into a total badass!

