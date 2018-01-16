Dil Juunglee poster: Saqib Saleem, and Taapsee Pannu look like mad gang in this romcom

The poster of Dil Juunglee is here and it looks like a perfect film that you can watch with friends. Of course, the noticeable aspect is the fresh pairing of Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem. The actress sports a nerdy look, which is also different. Dil Juunglee is directed by Aleya Sen and will release on February 16, 2018. The poster also features the other actors Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Sristi Srivastava. They can be seen making delightful faces and posing for the perfect click. Abhilash Thapliyal is a well-known RJ and quite popular on YouTube. We have not seen a fun film of friends since a while now so Dil Juunglee seems quite perfect. The characters of the film are termed as mastikhor, badmaash, pagal and junglee’. People have liked Taapsee’s cute looks on the poster…(Also Read: Here’s why Taapsee Pannu is not to be blamed for her wardrobe malfunction at the Star Screen Awards)

Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem… Unveiling the lead pair of #DilJuunglee… Directed by Aleya Sen… 16 Feb 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/s1GcjIhn4X — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2018

The film is made by Pooja Entertainment i.e Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Honey Bhagnani and Dinesh Jain. This is Saqib’s first release of the year. He has Race 3 with Salman Khan as well. Taapsee will be seen in Soorma that will release later. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….