Dil Juunglee song Gazab Ka Hai Din: Saqib Saleem romances Taapsee Pannu and pays tribute to Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani in this reprised number

Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu‘s Dil Juunglee trailer has impressed one and all, but wait till you see the latest song. The makers released Gazab Ka Hai Din and we have to say the song is beautiful, not only visually but also the tune and the lyrics are fantastic. And in the song, we see Saqib not only romance Taapsee but also pay tribute to iconic characters like Yamraaj, Alexander and even Bajirao, famously played by Ranveer Singh. In fact, his look is so similar to Ranveer’s that we were stunned.

For those of you who don’t know, Gazab Ka Hai Din is a reprised version of the song of the same name from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The tune and feel of the song have been slightly altered, in fact the initial few lines have been set to the tune ripped off from the international hit – Love Me Like You Do. But keeping all this aside, this romantic number is something you would want to dedicate to your loved ones Valentine’s Day and you would like to humm throughout the day. Visually, the director and DoP have done a fantastic job in capturing some stunning shots. Taapsee and Saqib’s chemistry is also electric and we loved the song very much. Check out Gazab Ka Hai Din from Dil Juunglee right here and share with us what you think about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Dil Junglee trailer – Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu’s crackling chemistry is the highlight of this rom-com – watch video)

With the film set to release on February 16, just two days after Valentine’s Day, we expect the film to be loved by all the couples. For those of you who don’t know, Dil Juunglee is about two people from Delhi and their journey from a teenage relationship to a mature one. It shows the ups and downs of a relationship and how different people deal with it. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Dil Juunglee right here.