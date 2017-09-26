Diljit Dosanjh is heartbroken over news of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy and here’s how he is coping

It is not every day that a star confesses to his crush. But in the case of Diljit Dosanjh, he has always been quite vocal about his love for reality TV star, Kylie Jenner. So much so, that he indulges in the social media equivalent of shouting out from rooftops by commenting on her pictures, every time she posts one. Given his love for her, it was natural for the singer-actor’s fans to be worried when news of Kylie being pregnant surfaced. While all Kylie fans were reeling under shock, Diljit’s fans were more concerned about how he was coping up with this new development.

Being social media savvy, Diljit was privy to his fans’ thoughts and concerns and not the one to keep them waiting for long, he quickly replied, reassuring all those asking, in a series of tweets, expressing himself in Punjabi, as he always does. Take a look at all that he had to say…

Main theek theek an.. Theek an Mai.. 🤣👍 https://t.co/VUiThcflFz — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 23, 2017

https://t.co/LZ32LtuHbk 5 Taara Theke Uttey Beh Ke Taareya Mai Tera Sara Gussa 💥🤣 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 23, 2017

Karna hee Pena 🤣 https://t.co/RpsjOCX5Jw — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 23, 2017

Well, the world is a cruel place indeed but we are sure that Diljit will cope up with the heartbreak by dedicating a ditty or two to his muse. For those who don’t know, Kylie Jenner is rumoured to be pregnant with boyfriend, Travis Scott and all of Diljit’s hopes of being with her might have run down the drain with the news. If you don’t know of his obsession with the star, perhaps you should read what he had to say, when asked about her. In an interview with PTI, Diljit had said, “I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, may be soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it.”

Aww, Diljit, such is life!