Diljit Dosanjh to star in Shaad Ali and Dinesh Vijan’s next?

Established Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh made his big Bollywood debut with Udta Punnjab and was praised for his acting prowess. He was then seen flaunting his abs and voice in the movie Phillauri. Now, his popularity is only getting bigger and powerful. We hear that the Punjabi heartthrob has not one or two but as many as 4 Hindi films in his kitty. Filmmaker Shaad Ali, whose last release was OK Jaanu, is all set to direct his next. It is learnt that he has been signed by a major picture company to direct their project. Ali is in talks with Diljit Dosanjh to play the lead role. Shaad Ali known for hit movies like Bunty aur Babli, and Saathiya will sure make a good team with Diljit.

Not only Ali, Diljit has also been approached by Dinesh Vijan (Raabta) for a movie that his company will be producing. Looks like the Punjabi singer-actor’s stakes are getting higher in Bollywood.

Diljit who is currently basking in the praises coming his way for his recently released Punjabi film Super Singh, is also rumoured to reunite with his Phillauri co-star Anushka Sharma in a movie titled Kaneda, which will also star Arjun Kapoor. And also there are murmurs that he will star in a movie alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is the same project which will be shot at IIFA this year. Yep, the plot of the movie revolves around IIFA, and we are pretty intrigued by the idea. That is quite a roster for Diljit. Well, we hope to get a confirmation soon from the actor himself, as to which movie he will shoot next.