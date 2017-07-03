Dino Morea and Nandita Mahtani have a fan moment with Johnny Depp – view pics!

What do you do when you see Johnny Depp on a vacation? Just get clicked with him, pronto! Well, everyone of us would do that and we cannot blame Dino Morea from beaming from ear to ear as he got a photograph with the legend Jack Sparrow himself. While Dino can be seen in a simple blue checked shirt, Johnny looks totally badass in black. The 54-year-old actor looked dishy in a black shirt with matching trousers. A golf cap and a chunky necklace completed his look. One look at him and you know why he is such a big movie star.

It was not only Dino but also good friend Nandita Mahtani who got a snap with him. In his caption, Dino wrote that he has been a fan of the actor since childhood. We all are. From Edward Scissorhands to Donnie Brasco, Depp is one of the actors who has blown us away with his transformations and costumes. Nandita looked ravishing in a red dress as she happily posed with the actor. We guess that Dino and she in London for a break when they had the star-spotting. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch loses out to Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean 5 at US box office by a huge margin)

Amazing time with the coolest and very Real Johnny Depp 💕😍LOVE!!! #johnnydepp A post shared by Nandita Mahtani (@nanditamahtani) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

His career might be a little patchy in recent times with some of his films bombing at the box office but his fan following is enormous. He is one of the most widely recognized actors all over the globe. In recent times, he has come under scrutiny especially after allegations of abuse against wife Amber Heard but his fans are quite loyal. We guess that Dino and Nandita will cherish this moment forever.