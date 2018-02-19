Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are going full DDLJ as they prepare for their wedding – view pics

It is all about pre-wedding shenanigans for Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim at the moment. Their fans have been long speculating about their marriage plans and now that it is finally happening, nothing can keep them calm. The couple is off to Muadaha, which is around 100 kms from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, already for a simple wedding which. They are crazy for each other and madly in love. The proof is all of their pictures from their wedding destination. Earlier we saw them recreate the scene train chase scene from the masterclass of romance sort of film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Now, we have some more pictures of the two actors bringing more DDLJ into our lives.

Remember the iconic scene in DDLJ where Kajol runs to a nearby mustard field and hugs him? Of course, you remember. Here are our TV’s Kajol and SRK posing in the field for some of the most beautiful pictures ever! They look so adorable great together and we just can’t wait for the wedding pictures to pop up on Instagram. The view in the pictures also reminds us of the movie Jab We Met. You know when Shahid and Kareena meet up on a tractor. Well, Shoaib and Dipika’s love story is no less magical than a Bollywood film. ALSO READ: [INSIDE PICS]: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib lbrahim’s wedding preparations will remind you of the good old days of small-town weddings

We will keep you updated with all the wedding pictures and videos. So, stay tuned to BollywoodLife. A reception will be held in Mumbai, later in February, for all of Dipika and Shoaib’s friends and colleagues.

Dipika and Shoaib met while shooting for their hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The two have even participated as a couple on the dance reality show Nach Baliye.