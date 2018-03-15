Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim exchange unofficial wedding vows with this cute photoshoot – view pics!

The vibrant but homely wedding celebrations of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim captured the imagination of the whole nation. The actress who is a household name courtesy her outing as Simar from Sasural Simar Ka married her beau of five years and former co-star, Shoaib in a three-day long ceremony in Maudaha, which is near Kanpur. The couple chose to marry in Shoaib’s ancestral home where his father got hitched to his mom. A few celeb friends had flown down for the ceremonies and the pictures went viral. The actress also made news when news floated in that she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza. Later, she clarified that she had indeed converted to Islam and was proud of her decision. Lady Luck has surely favoured Shoaib as the actor bagged the show Jeet Gayee Toh Piyaa Morre soon after. He will be seen as Varun on the show. (Also Read: Women’s Day special: Shoaib Ibrahim decodes what Dipika Kakar truly means in this hilarious video)

Well, the couple just did a cute photoshoot where they stressed on the unofficial vows of marriage. We know that besides the love, one has to shoulder many responsibilities like housekeeping, cooking and caring for one another. Their photoshoot had the theme of unofficial vows. Check this out…

The couple first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and became friends. Slowly, their relationship turned into love. Both are low profile and extremely family-oriented as people. Dipika just made her debut in Bollywood with JP Dutta’s Paltan. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…