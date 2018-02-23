Dipika Kakar gets a royal welcome from her in-laws; is set to reign over Shoaib Ibrahim – watch videos

Dipika Kakar is finally Mrs Shoaib Ibrahim. The lady was welcomed today at her in-law’s house as the bahu. Dressed in a white sharara, she looked stunning. Shoaib wore white and red. The entrance and path to their home was decorated with rose petals for the lovely lady. Dipika was all smiles. After her entry, they had the ceremony where the couples had to find the ring. You see those sequences where the ring is immersed in milk and rose petals. Well, the two searched for a long time but finally Dipika guessed that Shoaib was hiding it in his hand. She found it and the girl won. (Also Read: [UNSEEN PICS] Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s wedding was nothing short of a dreamy affair)

As per customs, the one who finds the ring calls the shots in the marriage. We can see friends and relatives cheering them. The marriage happened yesterday in Maudaha, which is his hometown. They married there as per his father's wishes. Decorators were called in from Lucknow for the festivities while catering was done locally with some chefs from the capital city. Check out these videos…

As you can see in the videos, the couple got a royal reception at his home. Rose petals were strewn on the couple from the terraces as the beats of the dhol reverberated through the neighbourhood. We can see that Dipika looks as stunning in her first day as a bride. Her Kaleerein has dropped on Falaq Naaz so it is said she will get married next.