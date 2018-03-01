Dipika Kakar says she’s proud to be Mrs Shoaib Ibrahim and the reason will melt your heart

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are indeed an adorable couple. They have an earnestness that is rare in celebs. Well, the couple got married few days back in Maudaha, which is near Lucknow. They had planned on a destination wedding in Jaipur but it was Shoaib’s dad’s wish that they marry at the same home where he tied the knot with his wife. The couple’s wedding festivities involved the whole community and reportedly 2,000 people were present for the dinner. Shoaib and Dipika flew down with their close friends and a team that put everything in place. (Also Read: Newlyweds Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim look every bit royal at their reception; view pics)

We have seen videos where Shoaib is dancing like a baraati with all the guests. In one of them, his dad also joins him. The couple married fast as his father was unwell. In an emotional Instagram post, Shoaib has expressed his happiness on seeing his dad so happy and energetic after such a long time. Like they say, a good horse comes from a good stable. Dipika reading it said that he is the best son in the world and she is happy and proud to have married him.

Dipika is also a very family-oriented girl. She has always said that she craved for a loving family and found one in Shoaib’s. She is very close to his mother. The couple definitely give us family goals. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…