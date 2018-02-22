Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim’s sangeet ceremony is colourful, vibrant and will take you to 90s era of Bollywood

Sasural Simar Ka fame actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s wedding journey is turning out to be a dreamy affair. While yesterday, the couple had celebrated the haldi ceremony, the Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies happened today. The blissful event is happening in Shoaib’s hometown Bhopal. Just like haldi and Mehendi, we bring you the inside pics and videos of sangeet ceremony of this adorable couple which are making rounds on the internet. (Also Read: [Video] Shoaib Ibrahim trying to find his name inscribed in the Mehendi on Dipika Kakar’s palm is what love looks like)

The Sangeet ceremony will definitely remind of 90’s Bollywood especially DDLJ and Hum Apke Hain Koun. The stage of the event was decorated with colourful lights and curtains. Saba Ibrahim also shared a picture snapped with her ‘bhaiya’ and ‘bhabhi’ from the Sangeet event, and wrote, “All set for sangeet #dodilmilrahehain #shoaika.” The wedding will happen today in lucknow, which happens to be the birthplace of Shaib followed by a grand reception in Mumbai.