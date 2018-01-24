Directing Salman Khan is a task, says Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar

With two 300 crore films – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, director Ali Abbas Zafar has become one of the bankable filmmakers of the Bollywood. Ali will now start his third project with Salman titled Bharat, which is expected to go on floors in June this year. While Tiger Zinda Hai is currently busy in breaking records at the box office, Ali has already started working on Bharat. When asked about this, he told to Indian Express, “I’m more workaholic, work drives me the most. I’m very excited to jump into Bharat because that’s something I’ve never done before. It’s a very different genre. I can’t even put it in the bracket of any genre it falls. It’s a beautiful story, a very human story, again it’s a very contemporary story on the question it raises. So all these things are making me excited to start to work and jump into it again. And that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Bharat, which is the official adaptation of a South Korean film titled An Ode To My Father will have Salman Khan sporting five looks. Ali confirmed the news and said, “Bharat is a beautiful story seen through the eyes of Salman’s character. Since it spans seven decades, we decided to feature five extremely different looks. Each avatar will reflect the character’s transition; reflect on his life and times. We start shooting in June but prep kicks off on February 6.” (Also Read: OMG!! Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is missing Salman Khan, view pic)

When asked him about how different is it to direct Salman Khan compare to other stars? He replied, “Fortunately, till now I have not had any bad encounters with my actors. All my actors have loved me, I have loved all my actors. However, directing Salman is a task. I won’t say it has been easy. I just feel that he has been very supportive, his maturity as an actor shows in my work. We work really well together only because I think we very honestly share things with each other. Sometimes, he outrightly tells me a thing which kind of raises a doubt in my head and that question makes me more confident when I am directing. When someone with so much experience puts a doubt in your head, you only become stronger.” Produced by Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Bharat will hit the screens in Eid 2019.