Director confirms Ajay Devgn’s cameo in Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal’s Guest iin London – watch video

One of this week’s release is the comedy Guest iin London. The movie stars Kartik Aryan (Pyar Ka Punchnama), Kriti Kharbanda (Raaz Reboot), Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi in the lead, and is directed by Ashwni Dhir (Son of Sardaar). It is a situational comedy about how an old couple from India visits their younger relatives in London, and unwittingly turns their picture-perfect family life into disarray. The movie also stars Sanjay Mishra and is scheduled to release on July 7, clashing with Sridevi’s thriller Mom and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

If you were not aware of this, Guest iin London is a sequel to the 2010 social comedy, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? that starred Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma, with Paresh Rawal playing the meddlesome guest there as well. Though there were reports that Ajay Devgn might be having a small part to play in the sequel, there was no official confirmation that he will be there in the sequel. But now we have it heard from the horse’s mouth, that is director Ashwni Dhir in this case, that Ajay will be there in the movie. Dhir confirmed this special press conference to promote the movie, when he was asked about whether he would miss Ajay Devgn in the sequel. He replied back saying why would he miss Ajay, when he is already there in the movie. You can hear him say so in the video below, at around 18 minutes or so.

The only thing is, we are not sure whether Ajay Devgn will reprise his character from the original movie. Whatever the case is, it would be damn cool to see Devgn in a comedy again after seeing him in serious stuff in Drishyam and Shivaay. After all, Golmaal 4 is still months away!