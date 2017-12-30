Director Maran spills the beans about Iravukku Aayiram Kangal

Actor Arulnidhi, who has been long-known for choosing quality, content-driven films, is gearing up for the release of his next thriller Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, which is directed by Maran and produced by Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory.

Speaking about ‘Iravukku Ayiram Kangal’ director Maran says, “This is a script that happens predominantly in the night time. Arulnidhi plays a call taxi driver who gets into trouble that comes on an unexpected ground. The outcome of this encounter and where and what it leads to is the crux of the play. The screenplay will be the highlight of the movie. I have made sure that the twists and turns are placed properly. This will definitely be an edge of the seat experience for the audience.”

Talking about working with Arulnidhi, Maran said, “Arulnidhi has done a fabulous job in a role which is not easy to play. His maturity as an actor is there for everyone to see in the movie. The love portions between him and the very talented Mahima will be a treat for the audience. Sam C S has put in so much effort that he has delivered much more than what I expected of him.”

“Producer Dilli Babu sir’s immense support and freedom are what has made this movie what it is now. All the other department like cinematography, editing, etc. have made this film very close to reality and taken it to the next level. I am waiting to watch ‘Iravukku Ayiram Kangal’ soon in theatres and I am very confident Tamil cinema audience will thoroughly enjoy this movie as much as I did while directing it,” said a confident Maran.