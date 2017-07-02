Director Pushkar: Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan were competitive but had no ego between them

Filmmaker Pushkar says actors Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan, who play the lead roles in his forthcoming Tamil action-thriller “Vikram Vedha”, were competitive and didn’t mind outperforming each other for the sake of the film.

In a first-time collaboration, Vijay and Madhavan have shared screen space.

Talking about working with two popular stars, Pushkar told IANS: “It’s a myth that two stars can’t work together without having issues. Vijay and Madhavan were competitive, but absolutely had no ego between them. They were so bothered about getting the perfect scene that they didn’t mind outperforming each other.”

Pushkar admits the film is based on the characters Vikram and Betaal from the popular folklore.

“We have borrowed the structure of the mythological story and have given it a very contemporary twist. The story is simple — about a police officer and a gangster — and audiences have to decide who is good and bad among them,” he said.

Madhavan plays a police officer, while Vijay Sethupathi is cast as the gangster.

The film, produced by YNot Studios, also stars Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and Kathir.

Pushkar has co-directed the film, slated for July 7 release, with his wife Gayatri.