Director Shaad Ali opens up about the debacle of Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Kill Dil and OK Jaanu

Director Shaad Ali, who is known for delivering musical blockbusters like Saathiya and Bunty aur Babli is currently busy with his upcoming sports biopic titled, Soorma. This is the director’s first attempt at biopics after exploring rom-coms. Shaad Ali’s last few projects, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Kill Dil and OK Jaanu underperformed at the box office. Opening-up about these projects, Shaad said that he knew that Jhoom Barabar Jhoom is always a risky film, while as for Kill Dil he confessed that something went wrong in the screenplay process, with which he wasn’t satisfied but he still didn’t know what went wrong with OK Jaanu.

He said, “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom was something that we knew can go north or south and it went south. We knew that we are taking a chance with a musical film. Then in Kill Dill, I found during the editing process that something was wrong. There was something wrong with the balance of the screenplay.” Shaad further added, “I don’t know what went wrong with OK Jaanu. I thought everything was ok about that film. Then the reaction to that film was also ok only. Nothing special happened with it. It was a nice and cute film. Today people want a stronger word of mouth. Maybe they didn’t hear strong word of mouth for that film.” (Also Read: Soorma first poster: Diljit Dosanjh goes all out to tell you the awe-inspiring story of Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh)

Shaad Ali is currently shooting for Soorma, which is based on the life Hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film is expected to wrap its Chandigarh schedule and post this the team will head to an international location for a 10-day shoot. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the central character of Sandeep Singh in the film, while Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in the key roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.