Director Shankar spills the beans on Rajinikanth’s 2.0 teaser and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 are much-awaited films of the year not only in the southern industry but also for movie-buffs from Bollywood. Both these mega-budgeted films is directed by ace filmmaker S. Shankar. The director yesterday wished everyone Happy Republic Day and shared an update about 2.0 teaser. The director revealed that the work on teaser is going in full-swing at Los Anges and will be released once its ready.

Hi Everyone,

Happy Republic Day. The teaser work of 2.0 is going in full swing at Mobscene, LA. It involves lot of CG, so once it is done the teaser will be released. #2Point0#teaser — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) January 26, 2018

Despite, the post-production work of 2.0 is still going on, the director seems to kickstart his next big film Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan. The director and his team launched the helium balloon in Taiwan, where Indian 2 is written all over it. The video suggests that the pre-production of the films has finally taken off. (Also Read: Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam; Check out the biggest South sequels to look forward to in 2018)

During the Tamil Bigg Boss finale, director Shankar said, “I got a line for Indian 2 three years ago. I developed the theme two years ago, and now I’ve decided to do it finally. I felt that it had to be done now. I had a hunch that Indian 2 will be my next film when I started work on Rajinikanth’s 2.0.” After the announcement, actor Kamal Haasan said, “We’re launching our film on a grand stage. This show is being watched by six-and-a-half crore Tamils living across the globe. I’ve never had an opportunity to launch any of my films like this. It’s surely a never-seen-before occasion.” While we are equally excited for both the releases, which film has raised your curiosity more? Share your thoughts in the comment below…