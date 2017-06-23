Director Vivek Agnihotri is having a Twitter war with popular Indian standup comedians – read tweets here

It has come to a situation that most of the Bollywood celebs and standup comedians don’t see each other eye to eye. You can either say that the former don;t have a good sense of humour, or that the latter can make some real cruel on them. We have often heard how these comedians have got on the wrong side of some Bollywood celebs with their jokes. Remember that AIB roast with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar, that left many in Bollywood fuming like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Ashok Pandit (who in particular took on Karan Johar)? Or for that matter, Tanmay Bhat’s unfortunate (and abusive) Snapchat video trolling Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar that hurt many (for once, I was on the Bollywood side here). Now there is another brewing on Twitter with director Vivek Agnihotri.

Vivek Agnihotri, who directed movies like Chocolate, Hate Story and Buddha in a Traffic Jam, has always been on the wrong side of many standup comedians even since the AIB Roast. His today’s bone of contention was this below tweet by Abhishek Upamanyu, a popular standup comedian,

To be fair, this joke wasn’t exactly that funny and was kinda cruel. However, it was enough to make Vivek Agnihotri so angry that he generalised the entire comedy scene in India as pathetic…His words….

However, Upamanyu tried to hit below the belt as he poked fun at Vivek’s Hate Story (as well as his age).

The director replied thus,

From thereon, most of the standup comedians came together to rile against the director…

However, Vivek chose to reply to most of their jibes…

While we won’t side with this debate, instead letting you readers decide who is right and who is wrong. All we can say is that the tweet that started this all was lame and that the director should not have generalised the whole comedy scene in India. And sometimes Ignorance is truly Bliss!

P.S. – There was some mention about comedians copying stuff from the West, and how wrong the whole idea was. Coming from a Bollywood director, who has himself remade The Usual Suspects, I can only shake my head in disbelief.