Director Vivek Agnihotri is having a Twitter war with popular Indian standup comedians – read tweets here

It has come to a situation that most of the Bollywood celebs and standup comedians don’t see each other eye to eye. You can either say that the former don;t have a good sense of humour, or that the latter can make some real cruel on them. We have often heard how these comedians have got on the wrong side of some Bollywood celebs with their jokes. Remember that AIB roast with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar, that left many in Bollywood fuming like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Ashok Pandit (who in particular took on Karan Johar)? Or for that matter, Tanmay Bhat’s unfortunate (and abusive) Snapchat video trolling Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar that hurt many (for once, I was on the Bollywood side here). Now there is another brewing on Twitter with director Vivek Agnihotri.

Vivek Agnihotri, who directed movies like Chocolate, Hate Story and Buddha in a Traffic Jam, has always been on the wrong side of many standup comedians even since the AIB Roast. His today’s bone of contention was this below tweet by Abhishek Upamanyu, a popular standup comedian,

I want this plane to crash just so that the kids who are making noise die. — Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) June 22, 2017

To be fair, this joke wasn’t exactly that funny and was kinda cruel. However, it was enough to make Vivek Agnihotri so angry that he generalised the entire comedy scene in India as pathetic…His words….

Pathetic state of Indian Stand up Comedy scene. Not one but almost all. https://t.co/dSlVa2stgw — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

However, Upamanyu tried to hit below the belt as he poked fun at Vivek’s Hate Story (as well as his age).

Uncle bura maan gaye. Tweet toh free mein padhte hain sir, “Hate story” ke toh paise lag gaye the. Socho kitna bura laga hoga. https://t.co/GwDbCN31WO — Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) June 23, 2017

The director replied thus,

Still not working. Try to crack a gold joke instead of struggling to be funny. https://t.co/bO8Z08dZEO — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

From thereon, most of the standup comedians came together to rile against the director…

Comedy is the number one genre On YT. https://t.co/eQ7n5xbOB3 — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) June 23, 2017

These jokes and jokers, the ones that make you uncomfortable, are the ones that will make Indian comedy the best in the world. https://t.co/EZPzj3MV6O — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) June 23, 2017

When you take a comedian seriously you may be in bigger trouble than you think you are. https://t.co/cG9rWZ86UI — radhika vaz (@radvaz) June 23, 2017

Comedy is legit an alternative evening options with over 10 fold growth in ticket sales year after year. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) June 23, 2017

Speaking of improving and delighting customers when are you retiring from filmmaking? https://t.co/jj5lSS3pZJ — Aditi (@awryaditi) June 23, 2017

No it’s not the funniest thing I can say and let’s hope Hate story wasn’t the best you could do either darlin’ https://t.co/5p9h31BKzm — radhika vaz (@radvaz) June 23, 2017

I didn’t like one film from one director so now I’ve decided that the entire film industry sucks. https://t.co/HO73IFS99d — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) June 23, 2017

Here’s a joke @vivekagnihotri. This song is not only from your recent film, it’s also your autobiography. https://t.co/uGi069rjZa — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 23, 2017

However, Vivek chose to reply to most of their jibes…

That’s the lamest excuse. It’s like a bad product saying ‘don’t use me if don’t like’ instead of improving and delighting customers. https://t.co/qTlS80mpfJ — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

It’s always fun to go for a good comedy. My top choice ever but not the kind of comedy where comedians are funnier than their jokes. https://t.co/pdWktY0AqR — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

That’s the lamest excuse. It’s like a bad product saying ‘don’t use me if don’t like’ instead of improving and delighting customers. https://t.co/qTlS80mpfJ — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

What is fastest growing? Some barometer for measuring the originality and quality of jokes? Some Twitter handles have far better jokes. https://t.co/krb22Aho2V — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

How I wish you guys all the luck. And some originality. Because that’s what I want too. https://t.co/GETakr8tX4 — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

When you get out on a full toss no ball… this is such a forced joke. Please stop reinforcing my point. https://t.co/XOw7NXX9xF — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

Where is the need to show-off your lack of originality? https://t.co/BTJevaIluB — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

There are many great comedians but sadly they aren’t on twitter to show-off their lack of originality in good humour. https://t.co/1dFJqu7Lh6 — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

Tu to comedian bhi nahin hai… why are you defending real comedians? https://t.co/hNbqz9WW0T — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

Brilliant letter. I appreciate. Indian comedy should be Indian. Not a xerox of western template. Also, humor can be without abusing, too. https://t.co/7VhoRGWjE9 — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 23, 2017

While we won’t side with this debate, instead letting you readers decide who is right and who is wrong. All we can say is that the tweet that started this all was lame and that the director should not have generalised the whole comedy scene in India. And sometimes Ignorance is truly Bliss!

P.S. – There was some mention about comedians copying stuff from the West, and how wrong the whole idea was. Coming from a Bollywood director, who has himself remade The Usual Suspects, I can only shake my head in disbelief.