Disha Patani acts PRICEY, wants to work only with A-listers?

After a fantastic start to her career with two back-to-back hits, (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kung Fu Yoga), Disha Patani has a bright future ahead of her. She looks drop dead gorgeous, her moves will make any man go weak in the knees and she can act really well. So what’s stopping her from bagging multiple films? Well, looks like her pricey attitude and decisions are pulling her back.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Disha Patani is getting too big for her boots. The actress was offered a few films recently, but she turned down quite a few of these filmmakers. In fact, she has been insistent on working with only A-listers such as Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Disha has also been driving her image management agency and managers crazy by refusing to audition for a few parts. She has outright rejected films which would not feature her as the leading lady. A source even told the tabloid that her agency has now decided to severe all ties with her. Surprising, no? (ALSO READ – Tiger Shroff fed up of Disha Patani’s possessive behaviour?)

But to make matters worse, we even revealed to you a while ago as to how rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is fed up of Disha. According to the same tabloid, Tiger feels that the actress is too possessive. He recently told her to stop everything else and concentrate on her career. Currently, Disha has no film in her hand. Tiger is trying to get her on board for Baaghi 2, but nothing is finalised as of now. (ALSO READ – Has Tiger Shroff picked girlfriend Disha Patani over Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for Baaghi 2?)

Anyway, what do you guys have to say on this latest update about Disha Patani? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest gossip from the world of B-town right here…