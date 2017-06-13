Disha Patani Birthday Special: Top 7 style vibes of the versatile actress that we absolutely love!

Tinsel town is replete with success stories of quintessential outsiders who, armed with their persona, charm, and talents, sway the audience. In recent times, one such dainty diva, who, with her classic cute looks, toned frame, and brilliant dance moves, garnered critical and commercial acclaim with her debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is Disha Patani. Rising to fame within a very short span of time, Disha Patani became the cynosure of all eyes, courtesy her ace dance moves with beau Tiger Shroff in the music video, Befikra. The tinsel town actress, who enjoys a phenomenal fan following of 5.7 million on Instagram and 233k on Twitter recently launched her own app that’s been quite a hit. Born on June 13, 1992, Disha turns 25 today. Possessing a rare ability to blend style with comfort, Disha Patani has immortalized some classic styles and we are delighted with the diva’s stunning style moments.

Here’s how Disha Patani has nailed some of the classic style vibes in recent times.

Chic vibes

For Reliance Corporate Awards in Delhi, Disha chose a striped dress from H&M and paired it well with color blocked Jimmy Choo stilettos. Sans accessories, and with a minimal makeup and a chic hairdo, Disha looked flawless. She was styled by Aastha Sharma.

Hotness alert

Going risqué and flaunting a thigh-high slit dress from Topshop, Disha spruced up the glamour quotient at Karan Johar’s birthday bash and teamed it well with Lulu & Sky stilettos, a Jimmy Choo bag, an intricate bracelet from Isharya and flaunted minimal makeup of nude pink lips and dark eyes.

White is always right

Donning a white jumpsuit from Icon/ Au for a round of interviews, Disha stepped into a pair of tasseled stilettos from Tresmode and flaunted minimal accessories from Accessorize. She was styled by fashion stylist, Leepakshi Ellawadi.

Vintage glamour

Pulling off a sleek look of a red velvet strapless gown by Swapnil Shinde, Disha flaunted delicate jewellery from Jet gems and stepped into golden Tresmode stilettos at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards this year.

Shimmer and Shine

The sultry siren shimmered (quite literally) in a Falguni And Shane Peacock gown and accessorized it with a bracelet and earrings from Gehna jewels at the HT Most Stylish Awards earlier this year. She was styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi.

Street style done right

Looking pretty in pink separates of an off-shoulder top and white denims from H&M and River Island, Disha nailed the promotional style vibe for Kung Fu Yoga sans accessories and with minimal makeup.

Quirky vibes

Nailing prints amazingly, Disha donned matching coordinates from Storets and teamed them well with white stilettos from Charles & Keith for yet another round of promotions for Kung Fu Yoga.

Acing the style game with her sartorial sense, Disha Patani can pull off the trickiest of hues and the quirkiest of prints. Happy Birthday, Disha!