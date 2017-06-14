Disha Patani spends her birthday with boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff – view HQ pics

Guess what? Looks like Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are taking their relationship to the next level. No it’s not just a rumour but it’s happening for real! Why we say so? We snapped Disha along with Tiger and his sister Krishna Shroff at Juhu PVR yesterday. We guess the trio went out on a movie.. Well, what better way to bond with someone than casually hanging out with them for a movie? Isn’t this so cool? I mean, we always knew that Tiger’s parents were fond of Disha and now we also know that Disha has been getting along with his sister pretty damn well. Check out Tiger, Disha and Krishna’s pictures from last night’s outing here. (ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Not Shraddha Kapoor but Disha Patani will romance Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2)

Disha and Tiger have been going strong since quite some time now and yet they haven’t really made their relationship official. But you know what.. quite honestly, now it doesn’t actually matter whether Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff admit their relationship or no. Because c’mon, everyone knows they are a couple! And that’s actually okay if they aren’t too keen on letting it out in public for now, because they are both trying to focus on their Bollywood career. As far as the couple is concerned, they sure make one good – looking pair! No? They’ve done a music video, “Befikra” already and now fans are eagerly waiting to see them in a movie together. In fact, they are coming together for Baaghi 2! Isn’t that great news? It will be fun to see their real life romance unfold on the big screen! Sabbir Khan, the filmmaker of Baaghi 2, recently confirmed that Disha is on board for Baaghi 2 as Tiger Shroff’s leading lady.

Anyway, coming back to the latest development about Tiger and Disha’s relationship, don’t you think it’s a great news? Tell us below!