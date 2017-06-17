Disha Patani misses the sea, posts hot swimwear pic

Disha Patani makes us swoon every now and then. The sultry diva’s Instagram account has many men as well as women following it diligently. Recently, we went gaga over her tanned snaps and now she has posted a snap, which makes us long for a trip near the blue ocean. Yes, the MS Dhoni – The Untold Story actress put up a snap where she is seen staring into the sea. She loves the beaches and enjoys all kinds of water sports. Her caption is, “Take me to the Sea”. Disha is seen wearing a pink floral swimsuit. Her back is to us and we are missing that smile and sparking eyes. (Also Read: Disha Patani spends her birthday with boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff – view HQ pics)

The actress won a lot of hearts as the simple Priyanka from Dhoni. She also starred in the music video, Befikra with rumoured beau, Tiger Shroff. The lady has been confirmed for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2. Disha also did Kung Fu Yoga with international superstar Jackie Chan. This year, we saw her on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar as well. (Also Read: 10 HOT pictures of Disha Patani that will leave you gasping for breath!)

Take me to the sea❤️🐟🐟 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:29am PDT

Born in Bareilly, Disha Patani grew up in Indore. She had a successful career as a model doing a number of commercials before she bagged her debut film in Bollywood. Her performance in the Dhoni biopic was well received and she won some awards as well. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…