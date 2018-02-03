Disha Patani: The idea of love would be sharing everything with one person and not being judged

Bollywood actor Disha Patani has said her understanding of love is not being constantly judged in a relationship.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the actor, dressed in a pale pink ruffled gown, looked every bit ready to go on a date as she walked the ramp for designer Shriya Som at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018. “For me, the idea of love would be sharing everything with one person and not being judged. It should be a mix of family and friendship,” Disha told PTI on the sidelines of the event. (Also Read: Angry Disha Patani lambasts news channel for calling her ‘ugly’ in this childhood picture)

The actor said although she does not have a style statement, she feels most comfortable in a pair of trackpants.

About who she considered her fashion gurus, Disha said, “Beyonce and Rihanna are my fashion icons. I love their style.”

On the work front, Disha will soon finish shooting for Baaghi 2 and start filming for Sangamithra in April.

Shriya said noted designer Tarun Tahiliani had a huge influence on her and she considers him a mentor, having worked for him in the past. “My fashion icon is Tarun Tahiliani. I have learned a lot from him over the years,” Shriya told PTI.

Tahiliani was present at Shriya’s show where she showcased her collection, ‘Summer Love’.