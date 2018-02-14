Disha Patani’s dinner date with Tiger Shroff and family proves there’s more to their relationship – watch video

Disha Patani and beau Tiger Shroff are one of the few couples of B-Town, who’re going extremely steady with their relationship. They continue to enjoy their annual holidays together and now it seems, even Tiger’s family has given a nod to their relationship. Disha, who shares a great rapport with Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff is equally close to his parents. So much so that she’s even a part of their family dinners and various outings. Jackie Shroff, who recently celebrated his 61st birthday, was seen enjoying a dinner with his family and yes, Disha was a part of it. Also Read: You will swear off sweets and desserts after seeing how HOT Disha Patani looks in this new picture

We stumbled upon a video shared by Disha Patani's fan club on Instagram where Disha is seen leaving a restaurant with Tiger and family. Though we've heard stories of his mom being unhappy about his relationship with Disha, the video proves the stories were mere rumours. Disha was happily chatting with Ayesha and Krishna Shroff as they stepped out of the restaurant and we saw no tension between the ladies whatsoever. Though Tiger and Disha have never really spoken about their affair in public, their numerous 'dates' and now this family dinner outing, is a proof in itself. While their off-screen chemistry is always appreciated by their fans, we are dying to see how they shine as a reel life jodi in Baaghi 2.

One of the most good looking couples of Bollywood, Tiger-Disha have always been our favourite. She’s bubby and he’s a hunk. Together they have an ability to set the screen on fire. With Disha enjoying Shroff’s family dinner, we think it’s high time they make an official announcement, right? Coming to their professional life, Tiger and Disha’s Baaghi 2 will hit the screens on March 30.