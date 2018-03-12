Disha Vakani is NOT quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – read details

Disha Vakani, who is known for her stint as Daya on Sab TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was said to be returning to the show post maternity break. The actress got hitched with Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant, Mayur Padia in November 2015 and embraced motherhood in September last year after giving birth to a baby girl. Recently, buzz suggested that the actress has not yet given a thumbs up to the makers about her return to the show. As a result, a rumour started doing the rounds that she may quit the show. But the makers rubbished all the speculations. (Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah fame Bhavya Gandhi quit the show because he couldn’t act like a college going boy?)

According to TOI, there is no official confirmation about Disha bidding farewell to the show. While speaking about the same, producer Asit Kumar Modi said, “The shooting conditions are tough and since Disha’s baby is still very young, she needs her. We haven’t discussed about her return yet and there is no official confirmation on Disha quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” The actress has been missing from the show since September last year. It was expected that the show may get a dip in the BARC’s TRP lists due to the lack of this popular character but contrary to belief, this daily soap has continued to do well on the charts.

Disha has won everyone’s heart with her comedy skills and everyone is eagerly waiting for her return to the show. What do you think about it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

