Disney Theatrical Productions’ Thomas Schumacher accused of harassment

Thomas Schumacher, the president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions and the chairman of the Broadway League, has been accused of harassment and using inappropriate language by the company’s former employees.

Schumacher is the head of the theatrical division at Disney, the arm of the studio behind Broadway shows like “The Lion King” and “Aladdin”.

Allegations against Schumacher, detailed in the Wall Street Journal, include harassment, inappropriate comments and compliments, and openly lewd remarks, reports variety.com. (Also Read: Disney Announces Descendants 3 to release in 2019)

One former employee, Bruce Williams who spoke on record, said he complained about ongoing harassment by Schumacher, although in the article Disney responded by saying it had no record of the complaint.

According to the publishing house, complaints by another former employee, Jane Buchanan, over inappropriate language culminated in Buchanan leaving the company with severance pay and a non-disclosure agreement.