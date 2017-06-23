Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya turn dance gurus for Bollywoodlife ahead of Nach Baliye 8 finale – watch video

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have made it to the finale of Nach Baliye 8. The couple, who are adored by fans all over the world worked really work to make it to that stage. They are self-confessedly non-dancers but did put in a lot of efforts to make it to the finals. Of course, their fan base is tremendous but it takes a lot more to win on a stage like Nach Baliye. In the finale, we will see them do the Tango. The Latin American dance form is one of the toughest but DiVek were prepping hard to meet the expectations of their choreographer. (Also Read: Did Divyanka Tripathi threaten the channel to quit YHM over Nach Baliye win? Hear the truth from the horse’s mouth)

When Bollywood Life walked into the studio, they were rehearsing hard but with a smile on their lips. They did a smashing live with us on Facebook and then the fun began. We got them to become dance gurus for our reporters Rajat Tripathi and Ashwini Dingankar. DiVek have mastered the lifts, stances, eyelocks and moves during these few weeks and they taught a bit of that to our reporters. It was Bollywoood Life Baliye there! Needless to say, we have lots of fun. And trust us, you cannot have a more cooler dance coach than Vivek (and a good-looking one too). The way he encouraged to do the lifts was stupendous. (Also Read: ‘I don’t like Katrina Kaif anymore’: 10 revelations Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya EXCLUSIVELY made on BollywoodLife)

They taught our reporters how to get the stance right and create the best chemistry while dancing. Divyanka told us how to get the right posture to come across as truly elegant. It was one helluva fun session.