Divyanka Tripathi crosses the 6 million mark on Instagram and posts a pic to thank fans

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are undoubtedly two of the most loved actors in the TV industry. Not to miss the fact that they are the ‘it’ couple of the small screen today. They have expressed their love for each other on social media from time to time. But this time, Divyanka took Instagram to pose not for husband Vivek, but for her fans.

Divyanka recently posted a picture on Instagram and she said, “The reason behind my smile is- YOU!

Thanks for keeping me hooked to @Instagram! If it wasn’t for YOU, I won’t click silly selfies, memorable pictures and won’t have stories saved to remember. A cocooned, shy person like me (yes, that’s what I am in real life) could not have stayed connected with you all, if it wasn’t for this medium.

YOU-#6Million people have become a very important part of my ‘hourly’ life!

Thanks for making me stay connected to this part of the world!

#LoveAndGratitude ❤️🙏

#Celebrating6Million”

Guess, it’s time for her fans to keep sending her even more love on social media now. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, posing in a black gown, teamed with black golden danglers and her hair curled up in a high half bun, gives many reasons to fall in love with her beauty. She has always maintained her poise and elegance, in all her pictures and extended her gratitude to the viewers who have supported her on her journey throughout. We have seen the results too! Her fans helped her and Vivek grab the Nach Baliye 8 trophy. And now, it was time for Divyanka to give back some love to her fans!

Divyanka posted these pictures simultaneously, building up the suspense, and when her followers were wondering as to what was cooking, she revealed her ‘thanksgiving gift’ in the latest picture. Congratulations to you Divyanka, on crossing the 6 million mark!