Divyanka Tripathi: I don’t think I’m going to attempt any reality shows after Nach Baliye 8

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have fought their way to the top 3 finalists on Nach Baliye 8. Broken bones, fractures and a lot of body pain seems like nothing to the couple when compared to all the love and support fans are showering on them. But looks like Divyanka is done with reality shows. The actress did a Facebook LIVE with BollywoodLife and she said confessed that she will not be doing any reality shows after Nach Baliye 8. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got candid and told her fans why the Nach trophy is extremely important to her.

Divyanka said,” We want to get this trophy. We understand that everyone has worked hard. Someone goes out and someone stays but I don’t think I’m going to attempt any reality shows after this. This has to be the last one for me because I can shoot, acting is my forte. I don’t think I’m going to dance on a platform like this again. So I think this is my last opportunity and I want to take back this award. People have liked our chemistry till now and we have danced well together. We have always been in sync.” We couldn’t agree with her more! (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka – Vivek, Sanaya – Mohit or Abigail – Sanam, who will win the trophy?)

Divyanka and Vivek have indeed blown us with their performances. The Malhari one proved how strong and dedicated they are as a couple and contestants. Divyanka has complete faith in the viewers and knows that no matter whatever scores they get from the judges, fans will know how much hard work they have put in. While it is a little sad that we won’t be seeing these two in any reality shows for a very long time, they definitely make a wonderful team. It is pretty evident from their off-screen chemistry, too.

Divyanka and Vivek also opened up about a lot of things like family planning, their favourite moments and what they love about each other the most. Check it out right here.

Aren’t they the sweetest? Coming back to Nach Baliye 8 being Divyanka’s last reality shows, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us what you feel in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more!