Divyanka Tripathi rubbishes rumours of her death; says she is ‘very much alive’

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Divyanka Tripathi is DEAD! You know social media can be a little tricky at times. Someone started circulating death rumours about the popular TV actress and that got her fans really worried. However, the Ye Hai Mohobbatein actress immediately took to social media to clarify that she is alive. Divyanaa, in a tweet mentioned, “Someone’s spreading news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys I’m very much alive. Please don’t trouble my friends and family with such rumours.” So all you fans out there, don’t be fooled by those RIP rumours. Divyanka is very much alive. (ALSO READ: When fans thought Divyanka Tripathi has been shot dead for real…)

And just when she shared this, her fans heaved a sigh of relief. Her Twitter post got many replies from fans across who were relieved to have had that clarification from the actress. Here’s what her fans tweeted.

Di , I can never believe that. When I just read this tweet I got teary eyed, how can people go so low love u di with all my heart pic.twitter.com/NXPOd9SLOs — Amena❤’sDivAnGHT (@desigirl212) September 1, 2017

My God.. I don’t believe!! — Sid Makkar (@sid_makkar) September 1, 2017

#RIP the person who spread such rumours — LUV DIVZ (@kripa_patil) September 1, 2017

Tum Jio hazaro saal yeh meri hai aarzoo Damn I’m in filmy mode but People are such **** don’t worry — DivekWarriors (@diveksquad) September 1, 2017

This isn’t the first time when an actor has been declared dead. False rumours of TV actors and Bollywood celebs keep circulating every now and then on social media. Recently it was veteran actor Dilip Kumar was a rumoured to have passed away.

Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya have recently returned from their dreamy mini honeymoon. The couple was vacationing in Bhopal. Their Instagram was flooded with their roantic pictures and we couldn’t help but wonder how cute are they as a couple.