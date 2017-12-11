Divyanka Tripathi is off to an early birthday vacation with husband Vivek Dahiya to Pattaya – view pics

Divyanka Tripathi is spending her birthday vacation in Pattaya. The actress has taken a short break from work to spend her second birthday post marriage at Pattaya with husband Vivek Dahiya. She shot a death sequence in the show and will be returning soon on the same in a completely new avatar. Her stay at Pattaya is a majestic one and it is quite evident from the pictures she uploaded on her social media pages.

Divyanka also posted a groupie with Adaa Khan, Karan Wahi, Salman Yusuff Khan, Karishma Tanna, husband Vivek and others. Our guess is she attended an event there. Maybe she is having a work cum pleasure trip. The actress recently crossed the 6 million mark on her Instagram account and after these awesome pictures, her fans have only multiplied. Look at these pictures…

Earlier in an interview this year, Divyanka told Hindustan Times, “I need to be fitter, and I am an outdoor person. I would like to go trekking, cycling and jogging. But, in Mumbai, it’s not always possible. I would like to brush up on my French and even take on some adventure sports. I want to take out more time for myself so that I feel happier in life. If I am happy in my personal life, I’ll be happier in my professional life as well.”

Divyanka’s birthday is on December 14 and she will be spending her birthday in Pattaya! Last year, Vivek arranged a surprise romantic dinner for her. This year, we are waiting for much more news from the couple. Let’s see what husband Vivek plans for her this year!

