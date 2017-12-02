Divyanka Tripathi makes it up to Aashka Goradia for missing her wedding – find out how

TV actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble got married in a Christian wedding last night. Thanks to all the celebs from tellyland, who attended the do, we got to see some inside pictures as they all took to their respective social media accounts and posted the pictures to let the world know that it was one elegant affair. Mouni Roy, Sana Khan, Abigail Pande and Juhi Parmar played bridesmaids to Aashka, along with some of her other friends. Karanvir Bohra along with wife Teejay Sidhu, Adaa Khan, were some of the other attendees.

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya were invited too, but sadly, they couldn’t make it to the wedding. Divyanka made it up to Aashka for missing the most important day in her life. She took to her Instagram account and posted a lovely message for the newly wed couple. “Aashu and Brent… You both reinstate the faith in love. One can believe that there is a world beyond work, wealth and glamour!

Celebrating your #AmourPur and togetherness forever while sitting in Mumbai! Missing you but smiling seeing all your pictures on social media! God bless you both with happiness!❤️ Vivek and Divyanka (sic),” read the caption on Divyanka’s post. Check it out right here:

How sweet is that, no? Celebrations have not come to an end for Aashka and Brent, as they will marry each other again tomorrow in Ahemdabad, this time according to Hindu traditions. Tonight is their sangeet ceremony, and we hear that Mouni is going to perform solo. We have some more dope on that, so keep watching this space for all the inside goss from Aashka and Brent’s sangeet ceremony.