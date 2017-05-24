Divyanka Tripathi or Anita Hassanandani: Who wore the gorgeous orange saree better?

While the drama continues on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, we noticed something interesting on the episode last night. The leading ladies of YHM Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) were twinning as they sported the same gorgeous orange saree. Coincidentally, their respective husbands – Raman and Mani gifted them the gorgeous piece. Needless to say, both looked absolutely stunning in the same outfit. What we want to know from you is as to who wore it better? Hard choice right? Well, we can make it easier for you by describing both looks. After that, you need to VOTE and tell us, who wore it better! Also Read: Aashka Goradia, Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Sanaya Irani – celebs who rocked the red carpet at Star Parivaar Awards 2017

Divyanka Tripathi – Nobody aces the saree like Divyanka! This time, she went a la traditional. She teamed the gorgeous saree with a full sleeved rani pink blouse with gold embellishments on them. The look was accessorized with golden jhumkas and a traditional bun. The end result had us gawking.

Anita Hassanandani – Her style statements are always a topic of discussion. She is one actress who can pull off any look be it traditional or chic. This time, she gave the traditional saree the perfect twist. She teamed up the saree with an open neck, thin strap, pink blouse. She completed the look with a long chained gold necklace and loose curls. All in all, her style was chic and elegant!

Now that we described both looks to you, who do you think wore the gorgeous saree better? We bet it’s a hard choice to make because both these actress make the same saree look so good in their own style. Both their styles are distinct and just as trendy.

But now it’s time to make the choice, you can VOTE and tell us! We can’t wait for to find out what you think. Stay tuned for the results. You never know, the actress you voted for might win!