Divyanka Tripathi pens emotional letter post Nach Baliye 8 win, thanks audience

After beating stiff competition, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and hubby Vivek managed to emerge as winners of Nach Baliye 8. The lady was out in the fourth week after severe back spasms and pain but that did not stop Divyanka. They were at their competitive best and their legion of fans helped them immensely. Divyanka has penned a long and beautiful letter explaining how Nach Baliye 8 helped her relationship and made her realize her audience love. The role of her fans has been immense. Their journey had its moment, especially the one where Vivek read out a heartfelt letter for his dearest wife. (Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi: We really wanted to win, I won’t lie)
Divyanka’s letter is all about how Nach brought them closer as a couple. She says the show taught them a lot of about hard work, focus and perseverance. In fact, they are already missing the dance. Vivek told us earlier, “We want to continue, it is so good. For sure, we will continue our association with dance. I am getting withdrawal symptoms, like what do I do.” She had also echoed his sentiments. The TV diva said that the show helped her break the monotony of working in a daily soap. (Also Read: Nach Baliye 8 winner Divyanka Tripathi on ugly fan wars with Sanaya Irani: We would have lost focus if we entered that zone)
(#LoveLetter only the patient lot must read) Dear #NachBaliye8, I’ve been clueless since last three days about my next Insta post. How could I summerize you in a single post? You were not an event, you were a journey! You were a reality we were ready to face but didn’t know how harsh yet delightful you’d turn out to be! _______ We both entered as simple contestants and towards the mid season you turned us into #Warriors! Every week saw new injuries, changing tapes and supports but the courage – undying! We took pride in every scar, as they told the stories of the battles we won! _______ Further, you turned us into #HopelessRomantics! We fought and fell deeper in love! We struggled together and became the best partners in crime! We discovered how beautiful marriage could be, only we need to be #InSync! _______ Nach, they say you are a popularity, public vote based show. I Thank you, for making us realize that we have #AudienceLove, that can’t be bought or manipulated! Few things we know but we don’t realize till they happen to us! I randomly asked people why they voted, they said they liked our journey, they felt our struggle and they loved us! LOVE! Isn’t that we all want? You channelised it to us… Thank you Nach! _______ For the makers, you might be a business model, for us, you became our life. It was never about winning you… It was about living you. We breathed you 24×7. Even In our dreams! Carrying the legacy forward after winning it, I promise we wouldn’t leave the path of hard work, focus and perseverance with dignity that we learnt from you. _______ We both are missing you already! _______ Love, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
The journey was an exciting one for them and Divyanka confirmed that this might be the first and last reality show of her life.