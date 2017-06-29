Divyanka Tripathi pens emotional letter post Nach Baliye 8 win, thanks audience

After beating stiff competition, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and hubby Vivek managed to emerge as winners of Nach Baliye 8. The lady was out in the fourth week after severe back spasms and pain but that did not stop Divyanka. They were at their competitive best and their legion of fans helped them immensely. Divyanka has penned a long and beautiful letter explaining how Nach Baliye 8 helped her relationship and made her realize her audience love. The role of her fans has been immense. Their journey had its moment, especially the one where Vivek read out a heartfelt letter for his dearest wife. (Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi: We really wanted to win, I won’t lie)

Divyanka’s letter is all about how Nach brought them closer as a couple. She says the show taught them a lot of about hard work, focus and perseverance. In fact, they are already missing the dance. Vivek told us earlier, “We want to continue, it is so good. For sure, we will continue our association with dance. I am getting withdrawal symptoms, like what do I do.” She had also echoed his sentiments. The TV diva said that the show helped her break the monotony of working in a daily soap. (Also Read: Nach Baliye 8 winner Divyanka Tripathi on ugly fan wars with Sanaya Irani: We would have lost focus if we entered that zone)

The journey was an exciting one for them and Divyanka confirmed that this might be the first and last reality show of her life. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…