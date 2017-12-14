Divyanka Tripathi receives birthday wishes from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein costars Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani – view pics

Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Wishes for the actress are pouring in from all corners of the world. Then how can her friends from the TV industry lag behind? Divyanka’s co-stars from her hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabattein have sent out warm wishes to her.

Balaji Telefilms head-honcho Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and wished ‘Ishi Maa’ on her birthday. How quirky! In fact entire YHM family has wished Divyanka in a way or other. Anita Hassanandani wished her co-star all the happiness in the world. Karan Patel revealed a YHM ritual through his post. Apparently, there is a tradition of a cake facial for birthday boys and girls. But Divyanka only got away from it since she was away.

Happy Birthday 💃🏼💃🏼👯‍♀️👯‍♀️❤️❤️ @divyankatripathidahiya !! May god bless you for years to come! May that smile brighten with each passing year and May u have the most happy healthy and peaceful year ahead!!! Godbless 😍😍🤗🤗 A post shared by Ankita Karan Patel (@ankzbhargava) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Happie bday Ishi ma❤️ A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

I know her as a good soul, a humble person, a very good actor, n a great friend… I pray to God dat u always be like this like u were forever… wishing u a very very happy birthday @divyankatripathidahiya n may God always keep u happy n safe… Lots of love n good wishes from all of us… A post shared by NeverSayNever (@pankajbhatiaa) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:43am PST

Happiest birthday 🎂 DT @divyankatripathidahiya Wish you all the happiness in the world ! ❤️♥️❤️🥂 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:00pm PST

Divyanka is all set to return to the TV show with an all-new track soon. Ishita, the popular character played by Divyanka is dead on the show. But Divyanka will return playing a new character soon, as per reports.