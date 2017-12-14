Divyanka Tripathi receives birthday wishes from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein costars Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani – view pics

Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Wishes for the actress are pouring in from all corners of the world. Then how can her friends from the TV industry lag behind? Divyanka’s co-stars from her hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabattein have sent out warm wishes to her.
Balaji Telefilms head-honcho Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and wished ‘Ishi Maa’ on her birthday. How quirky! In fact entire YHM family has wished Divyanka in a way or other. Anita Hassanandani wished her co-star all the happiness in the world. Karan Patel revealed a YHM ritual through his post. Apparently, there is a tradition of a cake facial for birthday boys and girls. But Divyanka only got away from it since she was away.
Happy birthday to the most sweetest and kindest person on this whole planet. More than Divyanka didi you are my Ishima 🙈❤️ Words are seriously less to describe the kind of bond we share (thu thu thu, kisi ki nazar na lage 😽) At first I could never believe that someone can actually be so gentle, always so welcoming and smiling, caring, down to earth and so understanding, but after meeting you, I know this for sure that people like you should exist more and more in this world and more and more in my life 😛❤️❤️ Thank you for always guiding me and for making me a better person ❤️ I know I always have your back and you have mine 🙈❤️❤️❤️ I love you ishima, happy happy birthday to you, always keep smiling! Wish the best for you 🤗🤗🤗 @divyankatripathidahiya #AsliMohabbatein❤️
I know her as a good soul, a humble person, a very good actor, n a great friend… I pray to God dat u always be like this like u were forever… wishing u a very very happy birthday @divyankatripathidahiya n may God always keep u happy n safe… Lots of love n good wishes from all of us…
Wish you a very very happy birthday Divyanka …. may god give you all the reasons possible to keep wearing that charming smile forever n ever …! Lots n lots of love and luck …! God bless …! 😘🤗😘🤗 …! @divyankatripathidahiya the cake facial is pending … come back and we shall do the ritual …! 🤗😉🤗 ..!
Divyanka is all set to return to the TV show with an all-new track soon. Ishita, the popular character played by Divyanka is dead on the show. But Divyanka will return playing a new character soon, as per reports.