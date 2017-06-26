Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya get congratulatory messages from YHM cast, Siddharth Nigam, Vahbiz Dorabjee

After slogging it out for nearly four months, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya finally managed to clinch the Nach Baliye 8 trophy. The power couple beat Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande to emerge victorious. It was not an easy journey for the two. From being non-dancers to fighting back spasms, the couple beats odds to make it to the last stage of the competition. They were cheered on by their families and the whole cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The Malhari act was one of their best in the competition. The couple celebrated their win with a dinner with their families, who flew down from Bhopal and Chandigarh respectively. (Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi: We really wanted to win, I won’t lie)

Needless to say, congratulatory messages poured in from their legion of fans on Twitter. Celebs like Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Siddharth Nigam also wished them. This is their first joint endeavour as a couple and a hugely successful one. DiVek plan to head off to Europe to celebrate their first wedding anniversary that falls on July 8. (Also Read: BREAKING! Nach Baliye 8 winner: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya take the trophy home!)

We are sure more wishes will come pouring in over the next few days. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…