Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya get congratulatory messages from YHM cast, Siddharth Nigam, Vahbiz Dorabjee

After slogging it out for nearly four months, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya finally managed to clinch the Nach Baliye 8 trophy. The power couple beat Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande to emerge victorious. It was not an easy journey for the two. From being non-dancers to fighting back spasms, the couple beats odds to make it to the last stage of the competition. They were cheered on by their families and the whole cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The Malhari act was one of their best in the competition. The couple celebrated their win with a dinner with their families, who flew down from Bhopal and Chandigarh respectively. (Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi: We really wanted to win, I won’t lie)

Needless to say, congratulatory messages poured in from their legion of fans on Twitter. Celebs like Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Siddharth Nigam also wished them. This is their first joint endeavour as a couple and a hugely successful one. DiVek plan to head off to Europe to celebrate their first wedding anniversary that falls on July 8. (Also Read: BREAKING! Nach Baliye 8 winner: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya take the trophy home!)

I told you @divyankatripathidahiya I have saved this picture for the time when you will win nach baliye and here I post it because finally the day is here and you proved yourself, you make all of us so proud! Love you always @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya ❤ Congratulations to me and all divek fans! Partyyy chaiyeeeee 😋 A post shared by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Congratsss @divyankatripathidahiya Dii and @vivekdahiya sir 😘😘💃🏻🕺 trust me i am not really surprised of your winning nach baliye cuz i knew it from the very first episode that there’s absolutely nobody who can cross your mark. I feel so proud that am in touch with such perfect people who gets the throne in any field they choose. Congratulations its time to celebrate 🌟🌹🎊🎉 A post shared by Abhishek Verma (@i.m.abhishekk) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Congratulations @divyankatripathidahiya and @vivekdahiya for winning #nachbaliye8 it Was awesome meeting you very kind and humble true winner of #nachbaliye8 see you soon😉✌ A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

Wohooooo it was always my Dream to see the Trophy is their hands and the Dream has been fulfilled..Congratulationsss to my Favourite couple and my dear friends Divek# @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya Congratulations to everyone who supported them..Very well deserved win.More Power to this Rocking couple😙🤗🥂🎂😇 A post shared by Vahbiz Dorabjee (@vahbz) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

