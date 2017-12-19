Divyanka Tripathi: Vivek knows exactly what will make me happy

Vivek explained to a leading daily and said, “The entire trip was dedicated to doing everything Divyanka loves and the highlight definitely was our underwater adventures. We love going to the far East because of all the water activities and scuba diving had been on our bucket list for long. And yes one of the best highlights of the trip was Finding Nemo, which Divyanka says was the best gift she could have gotten this birthday.” Divyanka couldn’t stop explaining about the endless surprises and gestures Vivek had planned for her. She said, “From having a limousine pick us up at the airport and staying in a luxurious suite in Bangkok to the island hopping and scuba diving adventures, every step of this trip had been a surprise for me. Vivek had our entire room decorated for my birthday as a cake awaited me at midnight! Then on my birthday day itself, Vivek pampered me with a spa, a special high tea and shopping!” She further added, “I’m amazed at the fact that how well Vivek knows me. He knows exactly what will make me happy. This trip was completely relaxing for me as I didn’t have to put my brain and head into the planning at all. I just had to go along and he had taken care of all the planning! Any spa would be lesser relaxing than the amount of relaxation I got, thanks to Vivek‘s meticulous planning. This birthday has to be my best one ever as Vivek made me feel like a queen!”

The couple has never ceased to give us love goals and we wish they stay together forever.