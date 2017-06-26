Divyanka Tripathi: We really wanted to win, I won’t lie

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s win in Nach Baliye 8 has got mixed reactions from Twitterati but their legion of fans made sure that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple walked home with the coveted trophy. The competition was intense from trained dancer Sanam Johar and his beau, Abigail Pande. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal also had immense support from fans backing them. However, Divyanka admitted that they really wanted to win and the latter stages brought out her most competitive side. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Divyanka said, “We really wanted to win, I won’t lie. In the beginning I didn’t know how far we would go because I had a lot of health issues, but when we crossed the sixth week we got into the competitive spirit and tried different dance forms. Our fans wouldn’t sleep the entire night so they could vote for us.That’s when we felt the pressure.” (Also Read: Here’s how Nach Baliye 8 winners Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their win – watch videos)

While Sanaya – Mohit were cheered on by best buddies like Barun Sobti and Drashti Dhami at the finale, DiVek had their families to egg them on. Vivek told the publication that their families were their lucky talisman as they always scored well in their presence. We saw Divyanka and Vivek's parents at the finale, who were jubilant at the victory. The road was not a smooth one. We know that Divyanka has health issues with a slipped disc and ligament tear in the foot. She even missed one episode as she was advised bed rest for a week. Vivek told the paper that she spent an hour with the physio everyday after dance practice for nearly four months. The lady thanked the producers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for the support. The couple will be heading off soon to Europe to ring in their first wedding anniversary on July 8.

One of the highlights of the season was the fan war between Divyanka Tripathi and Sanaya Irani's fans. In fact, there were many accusations hurled around ranging from scores being rigged to phones for votes. Clarifying on this, Vivek said, "Fan wars are inevitable and happen during every show and after every performance but we know our supporters." Divyanka also told the paper, "We respect their love for their idols, but our instructions to our fans was that they should not bash anyone."