Divyanka Tripathi’s comatose state on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has left us wondering about the state of medical science

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has seen a huge rise in ratings in the past few weeks after the leap. We know that the team travelled to Budapest for a rather interesting outdoor schedule. Post that, viewers have been keenly glued in to watch how Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) manages to mend the broken relationships of the Bhalla family. We have seen that Ishita is badly injured after trying to rescue Pihu (Ruhanika Dhawan) from the goons. However, she has been sent in a comatose state due to a venomous toxin. She is crying out for help inside as the doctors plan to conduct an autopsy on her alive body.

The death of Ishita on the show had sent fans into depression. This sequence is supposed to be a rather emotionally gut-wrenching one as Ishita calls out to Raman (Karan Patel) in her pain and he finally makes a heroic rescue to save her. However, fans are panning the track as rather illogical. It is like how can people conduct an autopsy on a body like this. Check out the tweets here…

However, some have pointed out that there is actually a toxin that can make a person comatose. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is regarded as one of the more sensible shows around. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…